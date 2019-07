Local It’s a boy! Adorable endangered tapir calf first-ever born at Point Defiance Zoo July 16, 2019 02:35 PM

A fuzzy, mega-cute endangered Malayan tapir calf was born on Friday, July 12, 2019. The calf, which looks like a brown-and-white striped watermelon, is the first-ever born at the zoo in its 114-year-history.