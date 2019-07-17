Get ‘Blown Away’ with Tacoma glassblower at free MOG party Thursday for Netflix show

Tacoma glass blower heats up new Netflix series ‘Blown Away” This trailer includes Tacoma glass blower Edgar Valentine, 22, a competitor on the Netflix series "Blown Away.” He’s one of 10 glass blowers vying for “Best in Show” over 10 30-minute episodes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This trailer includes Tacoma glass blower Edgar Valentine, 22, a competitor on the Netflix series "Blown Away.” He’s one of 10 glass blowers vying for “Best in Show” over 10 30-minute episodes.

Netflix reality show “Blown Away” comes to Tacoma on Thursday with Tacoma glassblower Edgar Valentine and judge/artist Katherine Gray in a live Q&A and screening at the Museum of Glass.

The first episode of the new competition show, which premiered July 12, will be shown at 5 p.m. following the Q&A.

Gray will be a visiting artist at MOG Thursday-Sunday. She is the resident judge on “Blown Away,” TV’s first glassblowing competition show.

Admission to the museum will be free 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

Along with Valentine and Gray, “Blown Away” guest judge Christopher Taylor of the Pilchuck Glass School will speak.

Valentine, 23, is one 10 glassmakers who compete on the show for a prize package worth $60,000. Using timed challenges, the artists must conceive and execute a work of glass art. One glassblower is eliminated in each episode until only the champion is left.

“Blown Away” is hosted by pop science YouTuber Nick Uhas.

Valentine started blowing glass at age 12 though the Hilltop Artists program at Jason Lee Middle School. He’s employed at the Tacoma Glassblowing Studio on South 23rd Street in Tacoma, where he teaches beginning and intermediate glassblowing.

Currently, Valentine is a student at Pilchuck. The school was founded in 1971 by Tacoma native and artist Dale Chihuly.

Valentine will be selling his work at MOG’s Glass Fest Northwest on July 27.