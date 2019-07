Local So long, potholes. Tacoma continues street fixes this summer July 17, 2019 07:23 PM

Starting this summer, crews will start repaving some of Tacoma’s North End streets and installing ADA-approved curb ramps for sidewalks. Since 2016, the Tacoma Streets Initiative has improved 1,754 out of 5,614 blocks within the city. July 17, 2019