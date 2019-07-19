You can totally go back to the ’80s and ’90s on Saturday at Tacoma auto show

2019 RADwood PNW will be at the ACM, 2702 E D St, Tacoma, Saturday (July 20) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. LeMay-America's Car Museum

Cars from the ‘80s and ‘90s are now part of a show at LeMay-America’s Car Museum.

The 2019 RADwood PNW will be at the ACM, 2702 E D St, Tacoma, on Saturday (July 20) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

According to the museum, RADwood’s first show was in June 2017, “when co-founders Brad Brownell, Rick Deacon, Art Cervantes and Lane Skelton decided that San Francisco needed a car show aimed at those who grew up driving and tinkering on their ’80s- and ’90s-era vehicles.”





It’s now up to 13 scheduled appearances in the U.S. this year.

In Tacoma, music from the era will be provided by DJ Scrambler, “who will be spinning tracks out of the back of his Jeep Scrambler pickup – as well as food and drink specials from Ruca, Hot Dog Tent, Dev’s Ice Cream Truck, Jubilee Burgers, Famous Fiesta Foods, Thirst Responder beer garden and Anthem coffee,” according to the museum in its release.





Members of the AVANTS Car Club will be representing Seattle. Highlights on Saturday: 1992 Ferrari 512TR Testarossa, 1980 Plymouth Arrow Pickup and 1990 Mercedes Benz 300E-24 AMG.

There also will be a Back to the Future photo op with a DeLorean.

The event is open to everyone, and those who’d like to register their cars for RADwood can by visiting RADwood.co.

Tickets to Saturday’s event are at https://bit.ly/2XRK5uD