Two men flee fast moving fire as it sweeps through Hilltop duplex

A two-story residence on South J and South 25th Streets is engulfed by flames on Friday, July 19, 2019. Tacoma Fire Department is on the scene and is checking to make sure all residents have been evacuated safely.

Residents of a Hilltop duplex fled a fast-moving fire late Friday afternoon.

Two men living in the upstairs unit said they heard a banging on their door.

“We all got out,” said one of the men as he watched his home burn. “We got two cats upstairs.”

No one was injured in the fire, Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke said, but the two cats remain missing.

The fire heavily damaged the two-story structure at South J and South 25th Streets.

The fire was so intense it caught a nearby tree stump on fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.