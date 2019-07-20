Protesters argue with – and film – each other outside the Northwest Detention Center

A protester carrying an infowars-branded megaphone who did not provide his identity calls out to other protestors as Angie, who did not provide a last name, attempts to drown him out with a whistle. Protesters from various groups including La Resistancia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
A man holds a large Trump flag as a group protesting the Northwest Detention Center stands near a roadblock outside the center. Protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Angie, who came to protest the Northwest Detention Center, dances in front of apparent Trump supporters as she plays a whistle to drown out yelling. Protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Trump supporters film as protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Tacoma Police watch as protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
A button explaining a protesters pronouns is seen during the protest. Protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
A group protesting the Northwest Detention Center stands near a roadblock outside the center. Protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
An apparent Trump supporter holds a Trump flag outside the Northwest Detention Center. Protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
A group protesting the Northwest Detention Center stands near a roadblock outside the center.
Groups protesting the Northwest Detention Center make noise to drown out yelling as protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
A protester watches as people from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clash with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
A man decked out in pro-Trump is flipped off as protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
A man decked out in pro-Trump is flipped off as he makes a heart symbol to other protesters. People from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
A man carries a megaphone covered in infowars stickers. Protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Officers and agents keep watch from the roof of the Northwest Detention Center as protesters from various groups including La Resistencia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys clashed with each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Protesters from various groups including La Resistancia, Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, Antifa, 3% Washington and Proud Boys argue with Ð and film Ð each other outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
