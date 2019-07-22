Local
Man fatally shot by Tacoma police during traffic stop has been identified
Tacoma Police investigate after officer-involved-shooting at a traffic stop
A 28-year-old man shot by Tacoma police during a traffic stop Sunday died of his injuries.
Hashim Wilson was pulled over by an officer about 10:45 a.m. near South 40th and G streets.
He got out of his vehicle with a rifle and pointed it at the officer, according to the Police Department.
The officer shot Wilson after Wilson allegedly failed to comply with several commands.
Wilson was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died.
The officer, 39, was not injured.
He was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.
Police have not determined what prompted the traffic stop or why Wilson got out of the vehicle with a weapon.
More information about the incident is expected to be released later this week.
Comments