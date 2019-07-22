Man fatally shot by Tacoma police during traffic stop has been identified

Tacoma Police investigate after officer-involved-shooting at a traffic stop A man in his mid-20s was taken to an area hospital Sunday morning with a life-threatening injury after he was shot by a Tacoma police officer following a traffic stop, a spokeswoman for the department said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man in his mid-20s was taken to an area hospital Sunday morning with a life-threatening injury after he was shot by a Tacoma police officer following a traffic stop, a spokeswoman for the department said.

A 28-year-old man shot by Tacoma police during a traffic stop Sunday died of his injuries.

Hashim Wilson was pulled over by an officer about 10:45 a.m. near South 40th and G streets.

He got out of his vehicle with a rifle and pointed it at the officer, according to the Police Department.

The officer shot Wilson after Wilson allegedly failed to comply with several commands.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wilson was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died.

The officer, 39, was not injured.

He was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

Police have not determined what prompted the traffic stop or why Wilson got out of the vehicle with a weapon.

More information about the incident is expected to be released later this week.

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune local Man shot by Tacoma police officer during traffic stop July 21, 2019 11:45 AM