Hot air balloonists spot kayakers in distress on White River

Traffic on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on a cold and clear morning Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015. dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: Rescuers have made contact with the kayakers. They are reported to be hiking out from the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: A rescue helicopter and swift boat are on their way to the White River Wednesday night to aid kayakers in distress.

The kayakers were first spotted by people floating above them in a hot air balloon, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Rescuers in King County’s Guardian One helicopter as well as the Pierce County Swiftwater Rescue Team are on their way to the kayakers, said Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The kayakers are near the White River Amphitheatre on the Pierce and King County line.

“We don’t know what the problem is because we can’t get to them,” Troyer said. “We can hear them yelling.”