First-time candidate raises second-most cash in Tacoma Council races. Incumbent leads way

A first-time candidate for public office is among those with the most money raised so far in the race for Tacoma City Council.

Kristina Walker, executive director for Downtown on the Go, has collected more than $44,000 in contributions for her campaign for At-Large Position 8, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. The position is currently held by Ryan Mello, who’s vacating his seat due to term limits.

Walker’s opponent, John O’Loughlin, has $28,000 in contributions.

Walker has raised the second-highest amount citywide, behind attorney and City Council incumbent Conor McCarthy, who’s raised nearly $60,000.

That’s double the amount McCarthy raised at the same time in July 2015 when he first ran for At-Large Position 7.

McCarthy’s opponents, Courtney Love and Brett Johnson, trail behind. Love’s raised more than $1,000, a majority from individual donors. Johnson has brought in nothing so far, according to PDC.

In the North End, candidates Nathe Lawver and John Hines are head-to-head in contributions, with Lawver slightly ahead at $25,000. Hines has raised $22,000.

In Hilltop, incumbent Keith Blocker has raised $21,000. His opponent, David Combs, has raised $5,000.

Campaign cash

Connor McCarthy, At-Large Position 7

▪ Total: $59,682

▪ Top contributors: Tacoma Police Union Committee on Political Support ($2,000), Schnitzer Steel Industries ($2,000), Active in Democracy ($2,000)

Courtney Love, At-Large Position 7

▪ Total: $1,287

▪ Top contributors: Suzanne Skaar ($350), Adrian Bruton ($150), Marilyn Kimmerling ($100)

Brett Johnson, At-Large Position 7

▪ Total: $0

Kristina Walker, At-Large Position 8

▪ Total: $44,054.25

▪ Top contributors: Loren Cohen ($2,000), Holland Cohen ($2,000), WA State Democrats ($1,573.38)

John O’Loughlin, At-Large Position 8

▪ Total: $28,233

▪ Top contributors: Washington State Democrats ($1,570), John O’Loughlin ($1,055), Nancy Sprick ($1,000)

Nathe Lawver, Position 1

▪ Total: $25,063.28

▪ Top contributors: Active in Democracy ($2,000), Teamsters Local Union No. 117 ($1,000), International Union of Painters and Allied Trades ($1,000)

John Hines, Position 1

▪ Total: $22,243.42

▪ Top contributors: Ross Swanes ($1,000), Waste Connections ($1,000), Schnitzer Steel Industries ($1,000)

Keith Blocker, Position 3

▪ Total: $21,533.58

▪ Top contributors: Active in Democracy ($2,000), Nancy Stephens ($1,500), Christina Blocker ($1,250)

David Combs, Position 3

▪ Total: $5,587

▪ Top contributors: Image360 ($1,600), Crimson Wraps and Graphics ($1,000), Willie Combs ($500)