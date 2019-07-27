Man who drowned in Spanaway Lake while paddle boarding is identified

The man who fell off his paddle board Thursday in Spanaway lake and died has been identified.

Ronald Wiseman drowned after he was unable to get back on his paddle board. Wiseman, 53, was identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.

Wiseman was a resident of Puyallup, according the Medical Examiner’s office.

Residents of a condominium at the lake saw Wiseman struggling to swim and called 911 Thursday evening.

Rescuers got Wiseman out of the water and transported him to St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood where he was pronounced dead.