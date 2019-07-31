Public memorial will honor Tacoma’s first woman mayor on Saturday

‘There’s not a person in this city who doesn’t love you’ Friends and colleagues of Karen Vialle, Tacoma's first woman mayor and school board member, recorded video tributes that were shared on her Facebook page before she died on Sunday, July 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Friends and colleagues of Karen Vialle, Tacoma's first woman mayor and school board member, recorded video tributes that were shared on her Facebook page before she died on Sunday, July 22, 2019.

A public memorial honoring Karen Vialle, a Tacoma Public Schools board member and the first woman mayor of Tacoma, is set for Saturday.

Vialle died on July 21 after a long battle with lung cancer. She was 76.

The memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the University of Puget Sound’s Kilworth Chapel, 3410 N. 18th St., Tacoma.

In lieu of flowers, Vialle’s family is asking for donations to the Karen Vialle Scholarship Fund created by Metro Parks Tacoma and the Greater Metro Parks Foundation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The scholarship is part of the Metro Parks’ Active Kids Fund, which benefits low-income kids in Tacoma and provides access to sports, arts and culture, and STEM enrichment activities.