Ballots trickle in to Thurston County elections office for Aug. 6 primary

Has your vote been counted? Here's how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

As of Friday, just 13.8 percent of Thurston County ballots for the Aug. 6 primary had been returned, the county auditor’s office said in a news release.

The primary will narrow the field for many city council and school board races in the county, and decide on levies in two fire districts.

The deadline to return ballots to a dropbox is 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, and all mailed ballots must be postmarked Aug. 6 or earlier.

Voters who have not received or have misplaced their ballots can request a replacement ballot by calling the Auditor’s Office at 360-786-5408, emailing elections@co.thurston.wa.us, or visiting the Elections Office at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia.

A list of drop box locations may be found online at ThurstonVotes.org, in the voters’ pamphlet, and in the ballot packet. No stamp is necessary to mail a ballot.

The Thurston County Auditor’s Office is a designated voting center during business hours on weekdays., and on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters may obtain a ballot, ask questions, or use a voting assistance device.

Need help deciding who to vote for in the Aug. 6 primary? The Olympian’s 2019 voter guide contains information from all candidates who filled out a questionnaire.