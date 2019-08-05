Have you voted? What to know for Tuesday’s primary election

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

The deadline to vote in this year’s primary election is fast approaching.

Tuesday is election day, and voters have until 8 p.m. to submit their ballots. Mailed ballots must be postmarked Aug. 6. No stamp is required.

There are 45 drop box locations throughout Pierce County. Four new drop boxes were added this year at the Puyallup Tribal Administration on Portland Avenue, Wheelock Library in Tacoma, Gig Harbor Library and Home Park in Key Peninsula.

Not yet registered? There’s still time.

For the first time this year, Washington implemented same-day voter registration, allowing people to register in person or update their registration through Tuesday. Pierce County voters can do so at the Pierce County Election Center at 2501 S. 35th St., Suite C, in Tacoma.

Lose your ballot? Replacement ballots are also available at the center.

Tacoma City Council, Port of Tacoma commission and Tacoma School Board all have positions on the primary ballot.

In Pierce County, voters will be asked to approve levy propositions by the Key Peninsula Fire Department and the West Pierce Fire Department.

The first round of election results will be released at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday and will be finalized on Aug. 19.

As of Friday, 10.5 percent of Pierce County’s 518,000 registered voters turned in their ballots.

For more information, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/328/Elections.