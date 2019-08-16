Baby couldn’t wait, born on shoulder of Tacoma freeway with troopers’ help

A Washington State Patrol trooper holds a newborn girl Thursday. The baby was born in the southbound lanes of state Route 509 at Portland Avenue in Tacoma. Courtesy

The hospital was in sight but the baby wasn’t waiting.

A mother gave birth to a girl Thursday evening on state Route 509 near Portland Avenue in Tacoma.

The Washington State Patrol said troopers helped deliver “a beautiful baby girl” at around 7:15 p.m. on the freeway.

The birth was so quick it was over by the time Tacoma Fire personnel arrived, spokesman Joe Meinecke said. The newly expanded family was transported to a local hospital.

“We’re happy to report that Mama and baby are doing just fine,” Trooper Johnna Batiste tweeted.

Yesterday, at approximately 7:15p, Tacoma troopers helped to successfully deliver a beautiful baby girl southbound SR509 at Portland Ave!



We’re happy to report that Mama and baby are doing just fine.

pic.twitter.com/eNjbzRwE11 — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 16, 2019