Baby couldn’t wait, born on shoulder of Tacoma freeway with troopers’ help
The hospital was in sight but the baby wasn’t waiting.
A mother gave birth to a girl Thursday evening on state Route 509 near Portland Avenue in Tacoma.
The Washington State Patrol said troopers helped deliver “a beautiful baby girl” at around 7:15 p.m. on the freeway.
The birth was so quick it was over by the time Tacoma Fire personnel arrived, spokesman Joe Meinecke said. The newly expanded family was transported to a local hospital.
“We’re happy to report that Mama and baby are doing just fine,” Trooper Johnna Batiste tweeted.
