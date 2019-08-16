Local

Baby couldn’t wait, born on shoulder of Tacoma freeway with troopers’ help

A Washington State Patrol trooper holds a newborn girl Thursday. The baby was born in the southbound lanes of state Route 509 at Portland Avenue in Tacoma.
The hospital was in sight but the baby wasn’t waiting.

A mother gave birth to a girl Thursday evening on state Route 509 near Portland Avenue in Tacoma.

The Washington State Patrol said troopers helped deliver “a beautiful baby girl” at around 7:15 p.m. on the freeway.

The birth was so quick it was over by the time Tacoma Fire personnel arrived, spokesman Joe Meinecke said. The newly expanded family was transported to a local hospital.

“We’re happy to report that Mama and baby are doing just fine,” Trooper Johnna Batiste tweeted.

