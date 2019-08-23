Yelm man found after going missing along the Nisqually River

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A Yelm man has been located after walking away from his campsite along the Nisqually River Aug. 16.

According to a tweet from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, William Mull was found in a “heavily wooded area near the Nisqually River” Friday afternoon.

According to Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rod Ditrich, Mull was found in a ravine in “pretty rough shape.” Mull was transported to a local hospital.

Mull had been floating down the river with his family, and camping along the way, when he walked away from his campsite one night to relieve himself and didn’t return. Mull was reported missing last Tuesday by his brother, after he attempted to look downriver for him, but was unsuccessful.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help, and to be aware of search and rescue operations in the area. The sheriff’s office reported concern that Mull had some dementia.