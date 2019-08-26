Semi truck rolls near SR 512 and I-5 in Lakewood, causing major traffic backups

Washington State Department of Transportation

A semi truck rolled over on the state Route 512 ramp to southbound Interstate 5 Monday, causing massive traffic backups.

The wreck occurred about 11:30 a.m.

It’s not clear what caused the tractor-trailer to roll, but the truck was carrying thousands of pounds of metal.

“It’s a huge clean-up and will take a while before we can reopen,” the Washington state Department of Transportation tweeted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and use northbound I-5, returning to southbound I-5 via South 72nd Street.