Local

Semi truck rolls near SR 512 and I-5 in Lakewood, causing major traffic backups

Washington State Department of Transportation

A semi truck rolled over on the state Route 512 ramp to southbound Interstate 5 Monday, causing massive traffic backups.

The wreck occurred about 11:30 a.m.

It’s not clear what caused the tractor-trailer to roll, but the truck was carrying thousands of pounds of metal.

“It’s a huge clean-up and will take a while before we can reopen,” the Washington state Department of Transportation tweeted.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and use northbound I-5, returning to southbound I-5 via South 72nd Street.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  