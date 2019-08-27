Local
Herfy’s on Pacific in Tacoma closed for health violations
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department closed the Herfy’s Burger and Teriyaki restaurant on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the health department, the restaurant’s refrigeration is not working and “there are repeated critical violations.”
Herfy’s, located at 15619 Pacific Ave., serves a mix of foods from various regions, including American-style hamburgers, barbeque and hot dogs, as well as teriyaki, types of wok dishes and bubble tea.
Health department reports dating back to late April show that employees have stored food like raw meat and tapioca pearls at room temperature. Employees also have been seen touching cooked meat with their bare hands, among other violations, the health department reported.
Health department standards require that employees wear gloves while handling food, and store “potentially hazardous” foods at either about 135 degrees Fahrenheit or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Herfy’s Burger and Teriyaki will remain closed for 24 hours or more.
