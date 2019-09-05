3 teens arrested for shooting death of Tacoma boy on his porch

Police investigate after teenager was shot on porch in central Tacoma A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home’s porch, Tacoma police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home’s porch, Tacoma police said.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on the front porch of his Tacoma home in July.

The teens - two boys and a girl - were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday and are expected to appear in court Thursday.

Police believe the three are responsible for the death of Jamone Pratt on July 30.

Pratt was on his porch in the 4600 block of South J Street when he got into some kind of a dispute with the others around 12:40 p.m.

Neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots and seeing at least two cars speed away from Pratt’s house.

Officers arrived to find Pratt suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He died that night at Tacoma General Hospital.

No motive has been released.