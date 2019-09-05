Man dies after stabbing in intersection near People’s Park

Tacoma Police investigate fatal stabbing near People’s Park Tacoma Police investigated a fatal stabbing near People's Park on Thursday. The scene stretched from South L street to MLK Way. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tacoma Police investigated a fatal stabbing near People's Park on Thursday. The scene stretched from South L street to MLK Way.

A man was fatally stabbed in an intersection adjacent to People’s Park in Tacoma’s Hilltop Thursday. The suspect is at large.

The victim was attacked in the intersection of South 10th and L Streets at approximately 1 p.m., according to Tacoma police. The location is at the southwest corner of the park.

Citizens aided the 38-year-old victim until police and fire personnel arrived, Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

Fire personnel transported the victim to St. Joseph’s Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police have no solid descriptions of the suspect and are asking witnesses to call 911, Cool said.

Police vehicles and crime scene tape surrounded multiple scenes around the park Thursday as investigators worked in the area.