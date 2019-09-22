Tacoma driver crashes into residence and injures woman who was asleep

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 35-year-old Tacoma woman crashed into a residence early Saturday morning near the Pierce County town of Elbe, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 38-year-old Lakewood woman, who was asleep in the residence at the time, was injured in the collision and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. The Tacoma woman was not injured.

About 4:40 a.m. Saturday, the Tacoma woman was headed north on state Route 7 at state Route 706, which is near Elbe.

Troopers say the woman failed to stop at a stop sign, drove off the road through a parking lot and crashed into the residence. The woman was also suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the State Patrol.

The crash is under investigation.