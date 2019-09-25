Local
Death notices for Sept. 25, 2019
Five things to do when a loved one dies
AHRENS, Dwight Alfred, 69, Roy, Sep. 8
ASPLUND, Eric Ove, 95, Gig Harbor, Sep. 6
BONSU, Osei Kofi, 59, Lakewood, Sep. 7
BRANCH, Bennie Charles, 24, Tacoma, Sep. 8
CARLSON, Carolyn Louise, 89, Tacoma, Sep. 6
CORNELIO-MARGARITO, Maria Esther, 55, Tacoma, Sep. 7
DOUGLAS, Grace Louise, 95, Puyallup, Sep. 6
ELLIS, Gary Leo, 81, Tacoma, Sep. 8
HENDRICKSON, Marie Nadine, 79, University Place, Sep. 7
HOFER, Phyllis Joan, 88, Auburn, Sep. 6
JONES, Edna Irene, 78, Moses Lake, Sep. 7
KAUP, Terri Jo, 62, Tacoma, Sep. 7
KUEHLTHAU, Judith Ann, 75, Puyallup, Sep. 7
LANCASTER, Barbara Joan, 83, Lakewood, Sep. 8
MALICH, Marco John, 78, Gig Harbor, Sep. 8
MCMANUS, Terrance Allan, 58, Tacoma, Sep. 8
MERRIMAN, William Wallace, 84, Tacoma, Sep. 8
MILLER, Jean Coral, 83, Spanaway, Sep. 7
MONTGOMERY, Kathleen Belle, 61, Puyallup, Sep. 8
MOORE, Sandra , 66, Lakewood, Sep. 8
NEELEY, Matthew John, 39, Tacoma, Sep. 7
OLSEN, Mary O, 79, Puyallup, Sep. 7
PIERCE, Michael Steven, 69, Puyallup, Sep. 7
ROSS, Danette Kay, 49, Tacoma, Sep. 8
RUDY, Eugene , 88, Lakewood, Sep. 7
SANDERS, John Carrol, 73, Packwood, Sep. 7
SMITH, William Earle, 84, Port Orchard, Sep. 6
SMITH, Daniel Walker, 82, Puyallup, Sep. 7
SWIGART, Victoria M, 60, Tacoma, Sep. 8
TES, Kamring , 50, Tacoma, Sep. 7
TUDARA, Felisa Dencio, 88, Steilacoom, Sep. 6
WHITE, John Gabriel, 61, Bremerton, Sep. 7
WILDER, Charmain Janet, 57, Graham, Sep. 7
Comments