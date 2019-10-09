Officer-involved shooting in Federal Way leaves no injuries and one suspect in custody

The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way early Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured. The suspect was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office reports.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Southwest Campus Drive.

The sheriff’s major crimes detectives and SWAT team are on scene.

The Federal Way police department is providing perimeter security at the scene, according to Commander Kurt Schwan.

This is a breaking new story and will be updated.