Death notices for Oct. 21, 2019
BILLICK, Frederick Lou, 79, Gig Harbor, Oct. 2
BUFFINGTON, Wilton K, 89, Lake Tapps, Oct. 2
BUTLER, Jerry Lee, 72, Puyallup, Oct. 2
CHESSER, Natasha Grace, 38, unknown, Oct. 3
DAVIS, Thomas Walter, 84, Puyallup, Oct. 2
GENTILE, Jim Armando, 71, Fircrest, Oct. 2
HELGREN, Lewis Barem, 84, University Place, Oct. 3
IWAMOTO, Rae Tanabe, 74, Tacoma, Oct. 3
JENSEN, Richard Vinol, 61, Puyallup, Oct. 2
JORGENSEN, Harry Douglas, 96, Tacoma, Oct. 2
KIMURA, George Hiromitsu, 86, Fircrest, Oct. 1
KINDEM, Betty Ann, 97, Bellevue, Oct. 3
MOUNCE, Selmar Eugene, 76, Puyallup, Oct. 1
NEELEY, Michael James, 68, Yelm, Oct. 2
PEMBERTON, Glenda Ann, 69, Yakima, Oct. 1
PHILLIPS, Dorothea Erna, 73, Lakewood, Oct. 2
RICHARDS-SMITH, Dorothy Carrol, 103, Gig Harbor, Oct. 1
SALISBURY, Martha Ann, 84, Gig Harbor, Oct. 2
SLADE, Shirley Mae, 87, Spanaway, Oct. 2
STEINHAUSEN, Richard Charles, 63, Tacoma, Oct. 2
WHITAKER, June Lois, 87, Dupont, Oct. 2
