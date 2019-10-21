Local

Death notices for Oct. 21, 2019

BILLICK, Frederick Lou, 79, Gig Harbor, Oct. 2

BUFFINGTON, Wilton K, 89, Lake Tapps, Oct. 2

BUTLER, Jerry Lee, 72, Puyallup, Oct. 2

CHESSER, Natasha Grace, 38, unknown, Oct. 3

DAVIS, Thomas Walter, 84, Puyallup, Oct. 2

GENTILE, Jim Armando, 71, Fircrest, Oct. 2

HELGREN, Lewis Barem, 84, University Place, Oct. 3

IWAMOTO, Rae Tanabe, 74, Tacoma, Oct. 3

JENSEN, Richard Vinol, 61, Puyallup, Oct. 2

JORGENSEN, Harry Douglas, 96, Tacoma, Oct. 2

KIMURA, George Hiromitsu, 86, Fircrest, Oct. 1

KINDEM, Betty Ann, 97, Bellevue, Oct. 3

MOUNCE, Selmar Eugene, 76, Puyallup, Oct. 1

NEELEY, Michael James, 68, Yelm, Oct. 2

PEMBERTON, Glenda Ann, 69, Yakima, Oct. 1

PHILLIPS, Dorothea Erna, 73, Lakewood, Oct. 2

RICHARDS-SMITH, Dorothy Carrol, 103, Gig Harbor, Oct. 1

SALISBURY, Martha Ann, 84, Gig Harbor, Oct. 2

SLADE, Shirley Mae, 87, Spanaway, Oct. 2

STEINHAUSEN, Richard Charles, 63, Tacoma, Oct. 2

WHITAKER, June Lois, 87, Dupont, Oct. 2

  Comments  