If you want to vote in the Nov. 5 election, here are some dates you need to know
Still need to register or update your registration to vote in the Nov. 5 election? Here are some dates you need to know.
Monday, Oct. 29, is the last day for remote registrations and updates to existing registrations online, by mail, or at voter registration drives.
However, updates or new registrations can be done in person until 8 p.m. on election day at the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.
Here are all the ways you can contact election officials in Thurston County:
- In person or by mail: Go to the Auditor’s Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia, WA 98502 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or send mail to that address.
- By telephone: 360-786-5408
- Online: VoteWA.gov
- By email: elections@co.thurston.wa.us
For a list of races and candidates, visit ThurstonVotes.org.
