$13M project expands services for thousands of immigrants, refugees in Tacoma

The past few years have been a turbulent time for national immigration policy.

From increased immigration enforcement to travel bans, policy changes have not gone unnoticed at the Tacoma Community House, which provides immigration, education, employment and advocacy services to immigrants and refugees.

“At no point in recent history have TCH’s programs for immigrants and refugees been more in demand or more needed,” according to its website.

As of this month, TCH has doubled the size of its building in an effort to expand its programs. The project was a $13 million endeavor that razed its two smaller buildings at 1314 S. L St. and rebuilt a two-story, 27,000-square-foot building on the same property.

“The new building allows us to have a larger footprint, to bring together community in Tacoma,” said Tim Close, development and communications director of TCH.

TCH served about 3,200 people from 100 countries in 2018, with program expenses totaling roughly $5 million, according to its annual report. With the new building, TCH hopes to expand service to 6,000 per year in the future.

The building is complete with classrooms, a community room that can be rented out, conference rooms, a student kitchen and various study areas. TCH had outgrown its former site, where the agency used bathrooms and closets as confidential meeting spaces, Close said.

Staff moved into the new building for the first time last week. Construction is still underway to add a 87-stall parking lot.

TCH collected $13.2 million in donations for the project, with a goal of $13.6 million. The project came in under budget, Close said.

TCH leaders hope the new building will not only serve as a welcoming and safe place for immigrants and refugees but play a role in bringing the larger Tacoma community into the conversation around immigration.

“We are here to help educate both citizens of Tacoma and those seeking our services on immigration,” Close said. “It’s incumbent to say, ‘This is what we do.’”

Some immigrants are afraid to step forward to seek services, fearing repercussions, Close said. Clients say they’ve been told to “go back where they come from” or have heard they’re “stealing jobs.”

“There’s still misconceptions about immigrants,” Close said.

Leaders there feel it’s more important than ever to have a welcoming and safe space for immigrants and refugees.

“They’re a staple in the Hilltop community,” Tacoma City Council member Keith Blocker said. “I think they’ve done a really good job at making people feel safe, helping people establish their residency and citizenship, and helping people who don’t speak English strengthen their English skills.”

A grand opening will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with comments from Council member Blocker, TCH executive director Lauren Walker Lee and Rep. Laurie Jenkins.