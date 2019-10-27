Man, 48, suffers multiple stab wounds after Tacoma break-in

Two 48-year-old men were hospitalized early Sunday after one man broke into a house and was stabbed, while the other man suffered a medical emergency as he defended himself, according to Tacoma police.

Both were in stable condition at an area hospital on Sunday, Officer Loretta Cool said.

About 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the 48-year-old suspect broke into a residence in the 1000 block of South Ferry Street. Six people call that residence home and they defended themselves, she said.

The suspect was reportedly stabbed multiple times. One of those residents, also 48, suffered a possible heart attack and was hospitalized, Cool said.

The suspect was armed when he broke into the residence, but information about the weapon wasn’t immediately available, she said.

The incident is under investigation, Cool said.