Voter registration glitch affecting 1,000 discovered by Secretary of State

State election officials have identified roughly 1,000 voter registration transactions that were improperly transferred, according to an advisory released by the Secretary of State’s office on Friday.

The registrations are connected to the Washington Healthplanfinder, which provides clients an option to register to vote when they enroll in health and dental coverage, according to the advisory.

The problem was identified during routine audits of the system, the advisory says.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman released this statement:

“Our office is working closely with staff at the Exchange and our county partners to contact voters potentially impacted by this situation. Our top priority is to ensure these individuals receive a ballot and have an opportunity to participate in the upcoming general election Nov. 5.

“We encourage voters to go to VoteWA.gov to verify their registration is up-to-date and check the status of their ballot. Voters should contact their county elections office with any questions related to their registration.”

Same-day voter registration took effect in July, so voters have the ability to register to vote and cast their ballot until 8 p.m. Election Day. To find drop box locations throughout the state, voters can visit VoteWA.gov.