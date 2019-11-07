Whittier Elementary principal not at school as district looks into ‘concerns’ made about her

Tacoma Public Schools administration building. dperine@thenewstribune.com

Families of students at Whittier Elementary in Fircrest were told principal Debra Audet would not be at school the rest of the week as Tacoma Public Schools looks into concerns made about her.

District spokesman Dan Voelpel sent a notice to families Wednesday night that “there have been some concerns brought forward about Whittier” and that for now Audet will not be at the school “while the district looks into the concerns.”

Asked by The News Tribune on Thursday, Voelpel said he was unable to release the basis of the concerns and said there was no further update to report at this time.

“As more information becomes available, we will be back in contact with you,” he said in his email to families.

For Thursday and Friday, Terry Burns will act as substitute principal at Whittier.

Audet started as the new principal of Whittier in July. She was previously principal at Brigadoon Elementary School in Federal Way.