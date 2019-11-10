Man found dead at bottom of falls in Bonney Lake has been identified

Stephan Hair, 56, of Bonney Lake was the man found dead at the bottom of Victor Falls in the Bonney Lake area on Saturday, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.

Although identified Sunday, a cause of death is still to be determined. An autopsy is set for early in the week, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

About 3:45 p.m. Saturday, crews with East Pierce Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Victor Falls after a report of a man found unconscious at the bottom of the falls, assistant chief Chuck King said Sunday.

Crews rappelled down the falls about 30 feet and found the man dead, he said.

The man was reportedly alone.