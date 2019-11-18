Local
Death notices for Nov. 15, 2019
AMREN, Gregory Earl, 72, Port Orchard, Oct. 25
ANDERSON, Barbara Lee, 85, Lakewood, Oct. 26
BROOKS, Robin Lynn, 52, University Place, Oct. 25
BROWN, Patrick Watson, 83, Tacoma, Oct. 26
BROWN, Elizabeth Jane, 91, Gig Harbor, Oct. 26
CANIZALEZ, Maria De Los Angeles, 92, Seattle, Oct. 26
CASSAW, Laurie Ann, 65, Tacoma, Oct. 24
DECOSTA, Patricia Ann, 91, Tacoma, Oct. 26
DIGGS, Joyce Clare, 75, Tacoma, Oct. 26
DUDSCHUS, Victoria Christina, 91, Fircrest, Oct. 26
ERICSON, Betty Marie, 90, Gig Harbor, Oct. 26
FARER, Gary Dean, 67, Bonney Lake, Oct. 25
FOWLER, Lee Allen, 49, Lakewood, Oct. 25
GERRIE, Deborah Margaret Maureen, 71, Gig Harbor, Oct. 26
HARVEY, Sachiko Yuki, 87, Tacoma, Oct. 26
HENY, Maxine Marie, 87, Gig Harbor, Oct. 26
HUFTY, William Scott, 49, Puyallup, Oct. 26
IKEMOTO, Fukashi , 88, Tacoma, Oct. 26
KREBS, Bartlette Jay, 77, Tacoma, Oct. 26
MCMILLEN, Anthony Scott, 60, Tacoma, Oct. 25
MURPHY, Donna R, 74, Federal Way, Oct. 26
O’BRIEN, Michael Desmond, 77, Puyallup, Oct. 26
PARKER, Micheal Leigh, 72, Roy, Oct. 26
PHOK, Sitha , 50, Tacoma, Oct. 25
POWER, Doris Mae, 83, Puyallup, Oct. 26
RUDDER, James Edward, 74, Bonney Lake, Oct. 25
SLADE, Jennifer , 73, Puyallup, Oct. 26
SMITH, Thomas , 83, Lakewood, Oct. 26
SORENSON, Patsy Ann, 91, Edgewood, Oct. 26
SPAULDING, Linda Susan, 69, Federal Way, Oct. 26
SPRAGUE, In Sun, 69, Tacoma, Oct. 25
SWANSON, William Eugene, 80, Tacoma, Oct. 26
TURNER, Shirley Jean, 65, Dupont, Oct. 25
