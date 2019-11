Local Meet Mitik and Pakak, the new walruses at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium November 15, 2019 04:43 PM

Young male walruses Mitik (pronounced Mitt-ick) and Pakak (Puck-uck, or Puck for short) have arrived at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to live in the Rocky Shores habitat. They were rescued as orphans in 2012.