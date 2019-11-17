2 people shot during robbery in Tacoma Saturday night

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were taken to a hospital in Tacoma Saturday night after they were shot in the legs during a robbery.

The suspects — two men — stole 20 pairs of high-end tennis shoes, Officer Loretta Cool said Sunday.

The man, 25, suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg; the woman, 24, was shot in the right leg. Both were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for their injuries.

The suspects are still at large, she said. One is described as six-feet tall and 300 pounds. The other is about 5-foot-6 and has a medium build, she said.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, the two suspects knocked on the door of an apartment in the 1700 block of South 84th Street. The man inside the apartment went to answer the door, while the woman went to the bathroom, Cool said.

The man who opened the door was shot immediately. The woman hears the shot and comes out of the bathroom to see what is going on and is shot in the leg, too, she said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.