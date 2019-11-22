Trans Day of Remembrance brings murder victims’ names to Tacoma

Framed pictures of 19 transgender people lined a table in a meeting hall on the University of Washington Tacoma campus Wednesday night.

Whether they faced the viewer from smiling portraits or glum mugshots, they all shared the same horrific fate: homicide victim.

Theirs were some of the names read at the Transgender Day of Remembrance Wednesday. The annual event that honors transgender murder victims has been observed in Tacoma since 2007. It drew about 50 people.

The 19 were the U.S. victims in a list of 331 worldwide victims killed in the last year read aloud at the event.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Trans women of color, particularly black trans women, are killed at horrifying rates,” speaker Jimmy McCarty said. McCarty is the director of UWT’s Center of Equity and Inclusion.

A new report from advocacy group Transgender Europe shows Brazil, Mexico and the United States have the most transgender murder victims.

Daniel Ensley, a drop-in coordinator at the Oasis Youth Center, which serves lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth, spoke of the 331 transgender people known to be murdered to date in 2019 worldwide.

“That number is not accurate,” Ensley, a transgender man, said. “Trans folks, even in death, are misgendered, so we do not have an accurate number for you today.”

Ensley spoke of the employment, housing and health discrimination facing transgender people. Those factors force some into sex work, he said.

“Even though it’s not their choice, necessarily, they often pay with their life,” Ensley said.

Ensley called for support from the larger community.

“This is not just a trans issue, this is a human crisis,” Ensley said. “This is not a difference in politics or opinion — these are lives.”

Pat Gallagher came to the event to show solidarity and honor fellow transgender community members.

Gallagher, 57, first came out as transgender at age 43. The South Hill resident usually uses female pronouns.

“It’s kind of a gender fluidity,” she said. “As a trans person, I uphold the word ‘person’ more than the words ‘man’ or ‘woman.’ Those words don’t fit me. I’m someone in between.”

Gallagher has been the victim of harassment but not violence, she said. Though it came close at a local karaoke bar when a man threatened her.

“He got in my face,” Gallagher recalled. “I felt scared, so I left.”