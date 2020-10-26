Local
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 26, 2020
Aldan, Antonia Camacho, 53, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Bornander, David Anders, 84, Oct. 5, Puyallup
Burns, Ronald, 81, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Carrillo, Adam Salomon, 30, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Collinsworth, Mary Therese, 39, Oct. 4, Port Orchard
Colorossi, Betty Mae, 98, Oct. 5, Sumner
Ehrhardt, Isagani Sta-Ana, 38, Oct. 5, Auburn
Elliott, Patricia Lynn, 90, Oct. 6, Sumner
Fortner, Jason Ray, 48, Oct. 6, Spanaway
Hansen, Donna Marie, 69, Oct. 5, Federal Way
Hauge, Robin Lee, 70, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Herrera, Ricardo, 60, Oct. 5, Bonney Lake
Humiston, Joseph Eric, 58, Oct. 5, Eatonville
Jackl, Raymond Ignatius, 84, Oct. 7, Tacoma
Jones, Jermetrice, 22, Oct. 6, Perry, Georgia
Kapsh, Martin Robert, 89, Oct. 6, Tacoma
Leffel, Brian Donald, 51, Oct. 6, Tacoma
Linden, Peter Michael, 64, Oct. 6, Tacoma
Mckenney, Harley , 83, Oct. 6, Tacoma
Rivera, Angela Ann, 59, Oct. 5, Spanaway
Robbins, Marian Ruth, 83, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Russ, Fumiko, 91, Oct. 6, Bremerton
Shepherd, Alex Gordon, 19, Oct. 4, Sumner
Smothermon, James Monroe, 83, Oct. 6, Tacoma
Taylor, Dwayne Edmonds, 58, Oct. 5, Puyallup
Terwillegar, Gary Lee, 65, Oct. 5, Tahuya
Trow, Ronald Gene, 75, Oct. 5, Puyallup
Wallace, Pamela Wyvette, 69, Oct. 6, Puyallup
Whitright, Everett Francis, 79, Oct. 6, Tacoma
