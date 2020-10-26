Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 26, 2020

By The News Tribune

Aldan, Antonia Camacho, 53, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Bornander, David Anders, 84, Oct. 5, Puyallup

Burns, Ronald, 81, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Carrillo, Adam Salomon, 30, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Collinsworth, Mary Therese, 39, Oct. 4, Port Orchard

Colorossi, Betty Mae, 98, Oct. 5, Sumner

Ehrhardt, Isagani Sta-Ana, 38, Oct. 5, Auburn

Elliott, Patricia Lynn, 90, Oct. 6, Sumner

Fortner, Jason Ray, 48, Oct. 6, Spanaway

Hansen, Donna Marie, 69, Oct. 5, Federal Way

Hauge, Robin Lee, 70, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Herrera, Ricardo, 60, Oct. 5, Bonney Lake

Humiston, Joseph Eric, 58, Oct. 5, Eatonville

Jackl, Raymond Ignatius, 84, Oct. 7, Tacoma

Jones, Jermetrice, 22, Oct. 6, Perry, Georgia

Kapsh, Martin Robert, 89, Oct. 6, Tacoma

Leffel, Brian Donald, 51, Oct. 6, Tacoma

Linden, Peter Michael, 64, Oct. 6, Tacoma

Mckenney, Harley , 83, Oct. 6, Tacoma

Rivera, Angela Ann, 59, Oct. 5, Spanaway

Robbins, Marian Ruth, 83, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Russ, Fumiko, 91, Oct. 6, Bremerton

Shepherd, Alex Gordon, 19, Oct. 4, Sumner

Smothermon, James Monroe, 83, Oct. 6, Tacoma

Taylor, Dwayne Edmonds, 58, Oct. 5, Puyallup

Terwillegar, Gary Lee, 65, Oct. 5, Tahuya

Trow, Ronald Gene, 75, Oct. 5, Puyallup

Wallace, Pamela Wyvette, 69, Oct. 6, Puyallup

Whitright, Everett Francis, 79, Oct. 6, Tacoma

