2 men found fatally shot on popular trail in Mount Rainer National Park

Two men were found fatally shot on a popular trail in Mount Rainier National Park.

Hikers on Saturday stumbled across the bodies of two men at Tolmie Peak Lookout, a 7-1/2-mile hike in the northwest corner of the park.

The men, ages 29 and 34, died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to park officials.

They have not been identified, and neither are from Western Washington.

This time of year, Mowich Lake Road is closed for the season and hiking a stretch of the road adds a mile to the hike.

It was not immediately known when the men shot themselves, but it was believed to be within a few days before they were discovered.

The men were found near each other and close to the lookout, park spokesman Kevin Bacher said.

Their bodies were flown out of the area Sunday. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting autopsies.