Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

1 injured after car plunges into water off Ruston Way in Tacoma

Tacoma Police Department

A woman was injured Friday after driving her car into the water off Ruston Way in Tacoma, police said.

The vehicle left the roadway in the 4600 block of Ruston Way about 11:35 a.m. and went into the water.

About 15 minutes later, a Lakewood family called 911 to report that a suicidal woman was driving in the area.

The description of the woman’s vehicle matched the vehicle that went into the water, Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

The unconscious woman was taken to an area hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Pierce County sheriff’s dive team was on scene trying to remove the car from the water.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service