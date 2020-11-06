1 injured after car plunges into water off Ruston Way in Tacoma

Tacoma Police Department

A woman was injured Friday after driving her car into the water off Ruston Way in Tacoma, police said.

The vehicle left the roadway in the 4600 block of Ruston Way about 11:35 a.m. and went into the water.

About 15 minutes later, a Lakewood family called 911 to report that a suicidal woman was driving in the area.

The description of the woman’s vehicle matched the vehicle that went into the water, Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

The unconscious woman was taken to an area hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

A Pierce County sheriff’s dive team was on scene trying to remove the car from the water.