‘Deceptive’ Fallen Hero bracelet maker from Spanaway fined, banned from doing business

The Department of Justice announced Nov. 7 that a Spanaway-based scam masquerading as a veterans’ charity must pay nearly $1 million in financial penalties, including $490,000 to authentic non-profit organizations that assist military families.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin said Fallen Hero Bracelets and its sole officer, Michael Friedman, engaged in “deceptive” and “abusive” conduct and “unquestionably violated the Consumer Protection Act 1,240 times,” according to a news release.

Fallen hero Bracelets sold bracelets, hats, pins, badges, coins and pens engraved with names of soldiers killed in action.

Friedmann was accused of misleading customers into believing their purchases from Fallen Hero Bracelets were benefiting veterans’ charities for separated families, service animals or children’s scholarships. According to a Nov. 2018 lawsuit, when customers would ask Friedmann where their items were, he would verbally abuse or threaten them.

According to the lawsuit, in one case, after not receiving a $40 T-shirt she ordered for over 30 days, one customer complained to her credit union, which sent a charge-back notice to the company. Friedmann eventually did send the order, and the customer promptly asked to return the item and get her money back.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Friedmann then reported the customer to four different collection agencies, which all dropped collection efforts after the customer provided proof of having returned the order. Friedmann then sued the customer for $1,182.50 and the credit union for $5,000 in small claims court, according to a press release.

The lawsuit was part of a nationwide effort by the Federal Trade Commission to combat veterans’ fundraising fraud called Operation Donate with Honor.

In addition to financial penalties, the judge permanently banned Friedmann from forming for-profit business entities in Washington state and banned him from nearly all activities in the nonprofit and charity sectors.

The 51 consumers who filed complaints to the Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau are among those harmed by Friedmann’s business and will receive just over $13,000 in restitution. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office will receive $491,000 to send to non-profits and charities that help military families or law enforcement who died in the line of duty.