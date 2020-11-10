Local
Pierce County sheriff’s deputy dies of medical emergency while on patrol
A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy died of a medical emergency Tuesday morning while on patrol in the Parkland-Spanaway area.
Daryl Shuey, 57, had only been on shift a short time before he died.
A passerby called 911 about 6:15 a.m. to report an unresponsive deputy in a parking lot in the 14900 block of Pacific Avenue South.
Medics and deputies hurried to the scene and attempted CPR before taking Shuey to a nearby hospital.
He died shortly after 7 a.m. of an apparent medical emergency, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Shuey joined the department in 1994.
He was “a proud husband and father, and a beloved member of our department,” the department said in a news release. “We are asking all of you to keep Daryl, his family and our deputies in your hearts today as we grieve his sudden passing.”
Sheriff Brent Bomkamp and a chaplain is with Shuey’s family, and chaplains are available for deputies.
