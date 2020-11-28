Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Alonzo Warren Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Alonzo Warren

Age: 53.

Description: 6 feet and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 8800 block of South Hosmer Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 of first-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Vol Lam

Age: 48.

Description: 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2020 of two counts of indecent exposure with sexual motivation in Pierce County for masturbating in a rocking chair on a woman’s porch, staring at her through the window. Convicted in 2015 of third-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for trying to drag a woman walking on the sidewalk into a home after telling her he wanted to have sex. When she tried to run, he threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Sex offender treatment: He did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.