Pedestrian struck, killed on SR 16 in Gig Harbor

A 62-year-old man was hit and killed early Thursday while crossing state Route 16 in Gig Harbor, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man, from Port Orchard, has not been publicly identified.

Troopers say he was walking eastbound on the shoulder of SR 16’s on-ramp from Burnham Drive when he crossed the lanes and was struck by a van traveling east.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver, a 32-year-old Kent man, nor the passenger were injured.

All lanes of SR 16 in that area were closed for more than two hours during the investigation.

Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
