Pedestrian struck, killed on SR 16 in Gig Harbor

Stock photo Getty Images

A 62-year-old man was hit and killed early Thursday while crossing state Route 16 in Gig Harbor, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man, from Port Orchard, has not been publicly identified.

Troopers say he was walking eastbound on the shoulder of SR 16’s on-ramp from Burnham Drive when he crossed the lanes and was struck by a van traveling east.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver, a 32-year-old Kent man, nor the passenger were injured.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All lanes of SR 16 in that area were closed for more than two hours during the investigation.