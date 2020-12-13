State Patrol arrests man accused of Capitol Campus shooting, seeks witness

The State Patrol is asking the public to help identify a possible witness to the shooting, which happened about 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of Sid Snyder Avenue. Anyone with information about the possible witness, or video of the shooting, is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Matt Wood at 360-704-2955 or sistips@wsp.wa.gov. Courtesy

A 25-year-old Shoreline man has been arrested in connection to the Capitol Campus shooting, the Washington State Patrol announced late Saturday via social media.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. Information about the shooting victim still has not been released. That person was reportedly transported to an area hospital by a private party, Sgt. Darren Wright said Saturday.

The State Patrol is also asking the public to help identify a possible witness to the shooting, which happened about 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of Sid Snyder Avenue.

The State Patrol has released an image of the male witness, but no description of him.

The shooting happened as two groups — anti-fascist-style protesters and Proud Boy/Trump supporters — clashed near and on the state Capitol Campus early Saturday afternoon, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Wright also was asked which group the accused shooter was linked to. He did not know, he said, although some media reports have connected the man with the Trump supporters.

