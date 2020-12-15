There’s help for Pierce County residents in need of food, but plan ahead for holidays

Families in need of food for their holiday tables can find resources throughout Pierce County.

If you are in this position, know that you are not alone — and that you should not wait until Christmas to prepare.

Most food banks will be closed on Christmas Day, said Michelle Douglas, who leads the Emergency Food Network, a coalition of hunger relief organizations throughout the Puget Sound. Many also will close early on Dec. 24 and remain closed through Saturday, Dec. 26.

“It’s a very different landscape than we’ve ever had before, but it is definitely a year to pre-plan,” Douglas said Monday.

She recommends calling ahead to confirm opening hours and to have what you need to last several days in the house no later than the morning of Christmas Eve.

In addition to its searchable map of food sites, listing proximity from your location and public transportation routes, EFN offers a call-line to ask questions and find the best resource for your family.

Douglas encouraged people to call 2-1-1 for current information on food resources in their area.

It is important to plan ahead, she added, because so many more people have accessed food pantries this year than ever before.

Northwest Harvest, a hunger relief nonprofit, said in November that the number of hungry residents in the state has doubled due to the pandemic.

Nearly a third of Washington state households are struggling with food insecurity this year, and 59 percent of them have children, according to a survey this summer of more than 2,600 residents in all but one Washington county.

Researchers at the University of Washington and Washington State University joined the National Food Access and COVID Research Team, known as NFACT, to understand the impacts of COVID-19 on food security across the country.

One-third of households have sought food assistance this year, the survey found, whether through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or community organizations.

EFN’s network has seen an average increase of about 40 percent since the pandemic began, said Douglas, with some months as high as 70 percent. Last year, the organization’s partners served 1.3 million people some 14 million pounds of food — a threshold they reached by Halloween this year.

Thanks to community support, the amount of food donations has increased, she said, with 50 drives happening now.

FOOD BANKS & FREE FOOD RESOURCES IN PIERCE COUNTY

To keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 crisis, food banks have altered how they provide services, with lines of people spaced six feet apart or dozens of cars waiting their turn for drive-thru pickup.

Thanksgiving tends to be a bigger day for holiday-specific items, but Pierce County organizations are attempting to provide cheer beyond packaged food.

At Eloise’s Cooking Pot in Tacoma’s McKinley neighborhood, Santa will visit on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and will host a stuffed animal giveaway.

For prepared meals, eight Tacoma restaurants are participating in HelpKitchen, an organization formed this year that pays restaurants to provide meals to food-insecure people in their community. Details on how to find a meal below.

Additionally on Wednesdays, en Rama in downtown Tacoma offers a boxed “community meal,” no questions asked, and every day through Dec. 31, Brewers Row and Cooks Tavern in the North End sell several suggested $5 dishes.

You can also find produce and canned goods at 30 community tables throughout Tacoma as part of the Food Is Free project. Those hosting these free food pickups, usually a simple table outside a residential home, have a food handler’s card and comply with local health department guidance, said David Thompson, director of Food Is Free Tacoma and Washington.

If you have recently lost your job, you might be eligible for unemployment benefits administered through the state, and whether employed or not, for SNAP. Non-citizens might be eligible for Washington state’s Food Assistance Program, or FAP. Visit washingtonconnection.org for details and assistance.

Northwest Harvest - Hunger Response Network





▪ northwestharvest.org, 800-722-6924

▪ Map of 375 food banks and meal programs across the state

Food Lifeline

▪ WA Food Banks and Meal Programs

▪ Crowd-sourced Google map, which can be filtered by service

Emergency Food Network

▪ efoodnet.org, 253-584-1040

▪ Map of more than three dozen partner sites across Pierce County; map of seven locations to find a meal

Nourish Pierce County

▪ nourishpc.org/need-food, 253-383-3164

▪ 20 locations across Pierce County, including mobile sites set up in parking lots outside churches and hospitals

Pierce County Food Banks

▪ co.pierce.wa.us/454/Food-Banks

▪ List of food banks and pantries across Pierce County, with contact information

Alma Mater Tacoma

▪ almamatertacoma.com

▪ List of partnerships with local organizations providing food and other relief

HelpKitchen

▪ helpkitchen.org

▪ Text “find a meal” to 253-215-8101 and follow steps provided to retrieve meal at participating restaurant

Food Is Free

▪ foodisfree253.com, 253-677-8848

▪ Map of outdoor community food tables around Tacoma for pickup anytime