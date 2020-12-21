Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Man attempts to lure 6-year-old girl at Meridian Park in Lacey

Stock photo
Stock photo Getty Images

A man attempted to lure a 6-year-old girl away from Meridian Park in northeast Lacey late last week, police say.

About 1 p.m. Thursday, a 13-year-old girl and her 6-year-old cousin were playing at the park when a man approached the younger girl and tried to reach for her, according to police.

The older girl began yelling at him and the man left the area in a black SUV.

The man is described as a thin white man in his 30s with some facial hair and he was last seen wearing a green jacket, khaki pants and Nike Jordan shoes.

Police recommend these safety tips for children:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Travel in groups.

Do not talk to, go anywhere or engage with strangers.

Make noise if someone makes you feel uncomfortable.

Fight back if making noise doesn’t help.

Tell a trusted adult as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the man who attempted to reach for the child is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.

