Man threatened Best Buy staff with knife, Lacey police say

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery Tuesday night after police say he stole several items at the Best Buy electronics store in Hawks Prairie.

Lacey Police were dispatched to the store about 7:45 p.m. The man threatened loss prevention staff with a knife after they tried to stop him from leaving the store, Detective Jimmy Williams said.

The man exited the store, but staff were able to get the vehicle license plate number and share that with police, he said.

Police later found the suspect at his home about three miles from the store, still sitting in his vehicle. The man may have just arrived home when police found him, Williams said.

A search warrant was later used to recover the stolen items from the residence, he said.

Because the suspect used a knife during the incident, he faces a first-degree robbery charge instead of just theft, Williams said.