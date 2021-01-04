Woman identified who died in wreck near Yelm on Saturday that also killed 7-year-old

Two people were killed in a two-car collision on State Route 702 and 8th Ave. E. on Saturday afternoon. Twitter

A 30-year-old woman who died in a wreck on Saturday near Yelm has been identified.

Sally C. Rouse of Puyallup died at the scene of the crash, according to an update from the Washington State Patrol, which cited information from the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

A 7-year-old girl in the same vehicle later died at an area hospital.

About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Rouse and the girl were headed north on Eighth Avenue South, then stopped at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and state Route 702.

Troopers say they attempted to cross the highway and were struck by a westbound vehicle. The two men in the westbound vehicle were not hurt, according to the State Patrol.

The highway was blocked for more than three hours after the wreck.

The incident is under investigation.