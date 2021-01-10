Eatonville woman’s body recovered at Mount Rainier National Park

View from Tolmie Peak Lookout in Mount Rainier National Park. Stacia Glenn

Rangers at Mount Rainier National Park recovered the body of a 65-year-old Eatonville woman Sunday from a steep slope below Ricksecker Point in the southwest corner of the park, according to a Mount Rainier National Park news release issued Sunday evening.

Constance Markham’s accidental fall was reported at 12:30 pm Saturday, the release reads. Searchers located her in steep, hazardous terrain and confirmed that she had died. A ground team returned to the area Sunday and her body was recovered using a helicopter.

Twenty-two National Park Service employees participated in the search and recovery, assisted by 13 Mountain Rescue Association personnel from Tacoma, Seattle, and Olympic units; eight Nordic Patrol volunteers; and one person from Pierce County Fire District 23, according the park. A Bell 206 helicopter from Northwest Helicopters in Olympia was used for the recovery.

Markham’s body was turned over to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office Sunday afternoon, the park’s news release said.