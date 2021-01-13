Here’s how long the National Guard will remain at the Capitol Campus

Washington State Patrol and National Guard personnel stand watch along the massive perimeter fencing surrounding buildings on the state Capitol Campus in Olympia on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in advance of Monday’s opening of the Legislative session. sbloom@theolympian.com

Increased security, including National Guard personnel, will remain on the state Capitol Campus through at least Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

The Washington National Guard has been shoring up security at the campus alongside State Patrol troopers and local law enforcement since the start of the legislative session on Monday.

Gov. Jay Inslee activated the National Guard after dozens of President Trump supporters broke through the gate to the Governor’s Mansion on Capitol Campus on Jan. 6, and in the shadow of the violent mob that stormed the nation’s Capitol in Washington D.C.

Though the first day of legislative session came and went with few incidents, the Nation Guard will remain due to “evolving intelligence” on security threats, according to a news release.

The increased security measures may even extend past the inauguration as the situation develops, the release read.

There continues to be a restricted area in the western part of the Capitol Campus, south of 12th Avenue, west of Cherry Lane, north of 15th Avenue and east of Capitol Lake.

Many trails and roads on the campus also remain closed in the interest of public safety, according to the release. Any visitors can expect to see guards along fencing and barricades, however there is still space for people to assemble in non-restricted areas, the release read.

All buildings on the Capitol Campus, including the Legislative building, also remain closed as they have been since March due to COVID-19-related restrictions.