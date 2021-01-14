Local
Toxic smoke from commercial fire prompts evacuations, detours in Lakewood
A fire at a commercial building in Lakewood is spewing toxic smoke into the area, authorities reported Thursday.
Evacuations of nearby buildings and road closures, including westbound state Route 512, were implemented.
The burning building is in the 2300 block of 104th Street Court South.
“Hazardous materials are burning, and the smoke is very toxic,” Graham Fire & Rescue tweeted.
West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted: “If you have received evacuation orders, please follow them. If you live or work in the area, but did not receive evacuation orders, please stay inside and close your doors and windows. The fire is not yet out and crews are working to extinguish it.”
Comments