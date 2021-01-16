3 injured in Friday afternoon head-on crash north of Shelton

Three people were taken to hospitals Friday afternoon after a head-on crash between two vehicles on State Route 3 north of Shelton.

According to a news memo from the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. Friday near milepost 4 on State Route 3. A 62-year-old Port Orchard man was driving south on SR3 and a 76-year-old Port Orchard man was driving north when the driver of the soundbound vehicle had a medical event, crossed the center line and hit the northbound vehicle head-on.

The driver of the southbound car and an 83-year-old male passenger from Allyn in the northbound vehicle were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia for treatment. The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

The roadway was blocked for more than an hour and a half, according to WSP. Both vehicles were totaled.