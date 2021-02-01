Soon you’ll have to exit two miles early if you’re going to downtown Tacoma from I-5

Look for an exit change on southbound Interstate 5 through Tacoma beginning Feb. 3. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

If you’re headed to downtown Tacoma from points north on Interstate 5, next week you’ll have to make your exit two miles early.

Construction crews building the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road HOV project will move the location for exit 133 from southbound I-5 to the area of the Port of Tacoma Road overpass.

The move is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3, weather permitting.

The move “has the potential to speed up progress on the project,” according to the state Department of Transportation. The temporary relocation will create a work zone adjacent to the new southbound Puyallup River Bridge. That project could advance from its current fall completion date to summer.

Travelers headed to I-705 and state Route 7 will use the same exit and temporary collector/distributor lane as travelers exiting to Portland Avenue and Bay Street.

The reconfiguration is expected to last through spring.